It should be a suitably managed controlled operation carefully planned and carried out in a way that prevents any harm or injury to the workforce, members of the public or surrounding structures.

All demolition works come under CDM (construction design management) and there are strict regulations and rules that must be adhered to.

I’m sure Newport City Council are aware of this and are regularly visiting the site to check that they are followed, as it’s their duty as the client to make sure the nominated principal contractor carries out its legally binding duties to the letter and keeps a recording of all operations and a detailed account of all the qualifications of people working on site so they are only assigned to tasks that they are competent to carry out.

I am sure everyone is aware of this and the good people of Newport should have no cause for concern.

Roland Granville

Caerleon