The GPS tracking cases were spotted on shelves at the Co-op food and petrol shop at Harborne in Birmingham.

It was also reported testerday the rate of price rises at UK supermarkets hit a new high in the year up to May due to coffee, chocolate and non-food goods.

Prices for fresh food have fallen very slightly, but the cost of coffee has gone up.

The photos from the Birmingham shop show £9.85 jar of Douwe Egberts and a jar of Kenco Smooth retailing for £10.50 - both in cases to deter shoplifters.

The eye-watering price of instant coffee in May 2023

The cases come with a caution warning shoppers they will need to be removed at checkout before leaving the store, and shoplifters will be prosecuted.

One shopper said: "I couldn't believe it when I saw it. That price for a jar of instant coffee is unbelievable."

The instant coffee is of such high value it has to be kept in a security box

A Co-op spokesperson said: "Protecting the safety of our colleagues is a priority and we know shoplifting can be a flashpoint for violence against shopworkers so whilst this is not a nationwide policy, a decision to implement product security measures at a local level can be made, if a store is experiencing a particular issue."

Are food prices coming down?





There were signs on Tuesday that the rapidly rising increase in the price of food may have reached its peak as a survey of prices in shops suggested they fell between April and May.

Food inflation fell to 15.4 per cent in the year to May, according to a survey by the British Retail Consortium (BRC) and Nielsen.

It was down from 15.7 per cent in April.

It is still an incredibly high figure, meaning that a person who spent around £20 in a food shop a year ago would now be paying a little over £23 for the same items.

This is an average so the exact number would depend on what they bought.

Although May’s figure is a little lower than the food inflation seen in April, it is still the second fastest annual increase the BRC has ever measured, it said.

It added that the price of fresh food increased by 17.2 per cent in the year to May, down from 17.8% in April.

However, ambient food inflation – that is to say shelf-stable items that can be stored at room temperature – rose from 12.9 per cent in April to 13.1 per cent in May.

Overall inflation in shops rose from 8.8 per cent to 9 per cent between April and May, the BRC said, an all-time high.

“While overall shop price inflation rose slightly in May, households will welcome food inflation beginning to fall,” said BRC chief executive Helen Dickinson.

“The slow in inflation was largely driven by lower energy and commodity costs starting to filter through to lower prices of some staples including butter, milk, fruit and fish.

“Conversely, the price of chocolate and coffee rose off the back of the ongoing high global costs for these commodities. While non-food inflation rose, consumers are benefiting from heavy discounts in footwear as well as books and home entertainment.

“Fierce competition between supermarkets has helped keep British food among the cheapest of the large European economies.

“While there is reason to believe that food inflation might be peaking, it is vital that Government does not hamper this early progress by piling more costs onto retailers and forcing up the cost of goods even further.

“The biggest risk comes from policies such as the incoming border checks and reforms to packaging recycling fees.”

Mike Watkins, head of retailer and business insight at NielsenIQ, said: “To help mitigate the impact of inflation, shoppers are saving money by looking for seasonal promotions on the high street and taking advantage of the price reductions offered by supermarket loyalty schemes.

“Food retailing in particular is competitive, so hopefully the recent price cuts in fresh foods is a sign that inflation has now peaked, albeit ambient inflation may take a little while longer to slow.”