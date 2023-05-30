FIREFIGHTERS were called to a ‘ongoing’ fire incident in Abertillery over the bank holiday.
The fire broke out near Six Bells, Abertillery at approximately 3:47pm on Monday 29th of May 2023
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said they had "a number of fire engines dealing with the fire".
The fire service has today confirmed that the ‘incident is ongoing’ and thanked the public for reporting the incident.
A spokesperson for South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: “At approximately 3:47pm on Monday 29th of May 2023, we received reports of a wildfire near Six Bells, Abertillery.
“Multiple crews were in attendance alongside emergency services colleagues.
“We would like to thank the public for reporting this incident.
“The incident is ongoing.”
