So why the criticism from some other Senedd Members about Natasha putting her name forward for the Mayoral post in London.

This problem of scoring political points against a hardworking Senedd Member is not acceptable, regardless of what political party they support.

I have experienced this myself over decades and there is simply no merit to be gained.

You wonder why there is a low turnout in elections, and the public are disillusioned with continued point scoring.

No doubt this will continue with a general election approaching.

Kevin Etheridge

Blackwood