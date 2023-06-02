I recently took two of my residents to meet Natasha Asghar, South Wales East MS, and I must say how helpful she was in taking up their cases.

So why the criticism from some other Senedd Members about Natasha putting her name forward for the Mayoral post in London.

This problem of scoring political points against a hardworking Senedd Member is not acceptable, regardless of what political party they support.

I have experienced this myself over decades and there is simply no merit to be gained.

You wonder why there is a low turnout in elections, and the public are disillusioned with continued point scoring.

No doubt this will continue with a general election approaching.

Kevin Etheridge

Blackwood