Linsy Thomas intended to create the parking area for her home at Camrose Walk, in St Dials, Cwmbran but planners rejected the application as she intended to install gates to the drive.

They would have opened on to Blenheim Road, which her garden backs on to, and blocked the views of drivers.

But new plans put forward by Ms Thomas, which also include new hard standing from the road, across a small part of a grass verge, to the entrance of her garden, are acceptable.

Torfaen council’s planning report stated: “The authority’s highways officer has confirmed the revised scheme is acceptable, and no detrimental impact on the highway is identified.”

A condition that Ms Thomas put forward a plan for biodiversity enhancements, to comply with Welsh planning policy, was also made as part of the permission.