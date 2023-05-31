The new Stamford Street range will consist of around 200 Sainsbury's products and has already started hitting shelves, with products being rolled out between now and Autumn.

Customers will still be able to shop for their favourite staples as all products from the original ranges including Mary Ann’s and J. James will be converted across.

While more than 20 new high-volume products have also been added to the range, including Soft Spread (99p), Beef & Onion pie (£2.90) and Cheese Tortelloni (£1.21).

Sainsbury's new Stamford Street range

Sainsbury's said the aim of the Stamford Street range was to keep prices low while refreshing its value range and making it easier for customers to find fantastic prices on the items they buy week in, week out.

Sainsbury’s Food Commercial Director, Rhian Bartlett, said: “Our own brand products are becoming more and more important to our customers as the cost of living crisis continues to impact so many households up and down the country.

"This is why we’ve worked to consolidate and rebrand the Stamford Street range to help our customers more easily find it in stores and online.

"Offering customers delicious food at affordable prices has been at the heart of Sainsbury’s for over 150 years and this is why I’m so proud to see these products now on shelves.”

To make it easier to find the range, items will feature brand new packaging to give it a "refreshed and distinctive" look.

Products will also be grouped together on shelves with dedicated signage in stores, as well as having their own custom page on the Sainsbury's website.

Around 20 items will be a part of Sainsbury's new Stamford Street range. (Image: Sainsbury's)

The Stamford Steet range is named after the supermarket chain's previous home in London’s Blackfriars, where it was based for over a century.

Sainsbury’s said in the last three months alone, volume sales of its own brand-value products had grown by nearly 10%.

The new range coincides with the latest instalment of the popular Aldi Price Match campaign which hit stores this week.

A quarter of the products in the Stamford Street range are included in the campaign, which matches around 300 Sainsbury’s quality products to Aldi prices.