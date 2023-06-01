ISOBELLA EVANS, 18, of New Road, Argoed, near Blackwood was sentenced to a 12-month community order and banned from driving for 12 months after she pleaded guilty to drink driving with 77 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Heolddu Road, Bargoed on May 6.

She must carry out 40 hours of unpaid work and pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

OTIS RHODEN, 47, of Hargreaves Drive, Newport was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cocaine derivative in his blood on Newport Road, Cardiff on December 27, 2022.

He was fined £120 and must pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

CHAY HARRISON, 23, of Glebe Road, Trethomas, Caerphilly was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Park Drive, Bargoed on December 16, 2022.

He was fined £20 and must pay £85 costs and an £80 surcharge.

DANIELLE PRICE, 31, of Pen Y Lan, Ebbw Vale was sentenced to a 12-month community order and banned from driving for 12 months after she admitted failing to provide specimen on May 6.

She was made the subject of a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and must pay a £75 fine and a £114 surcharge.

NIKKI ROWLANDS, 36, of Rassau Road, Ebbw Vale was sentenced to a 12-month community order and banned from driving for 43 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 68 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Clydach Avenue on April 23.

He must carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

KELLY WILLIAMS, 47, of Woodville Terrace, Argoed, near Blackwood was banned from driving for 18 months and ordered to pay £715 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to drink driving with 72 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Newport Road, Trethomas, Caerphilly on May 5.

RICHARD YOUNG, 60, of Pentwyn Heights, Abersychan, Pontypool was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drink driving with 58 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on St Luke’s Road on May 5.

He was fined £160 and must pay £85 costs and a £64 surcharge.

ADAM PHILLIPS, 48, of James Street, Tredegar must pay £100 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 42mph in a 30mph zone in Newport on the B4591 Risca Road/ Glasllwch Crescent, on November 28, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

CHARLIE WARD, 23, of Hunloke Avenue, Boythorpe, Chesterfield, Derbyshire must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for using a hand-held mobile telephone in Newport on West Way Road, Alexandra Docks on January 12.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

JOSEPH ADAM WARD, 26, of Gaer Park Avenue, Newport must pay £100 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 39mph in a 30mph zone on the B4237 Cardiff Road, Belle Vue on November 20, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.