The network's executives are due to appear before the Commons Culture, Media and Sports Committee next Tuesday (June 6).

They had been scheduled to appear before the committee anyway, to discuss the draft Media Bill.

However, Sky News reports it is understood the committee has informed them they will also face questions over public concern surrounding how the Phillip Schofield situation was handled.

The news comes as Schofield recently admitted to having an affair with a “younger male colleague” who was working on the ITV show at the time.

Phillip Schofield was dropped by his management, YMU, after 35 years (Image: Ian West/PA Wire/PA Images)

After stepping down as a presenter from the show, he has since resigned from ITV completely and been axed by his management YMU after 35 years.

ITV confirm it investigated 'rumours' of Phillip Schofield's relationship

ITV recently confirmed that it investigated “rumours” of a relationship between 61-year-old Schofield and his colleague when they started circulating in 2020.

An ITV spokesperson said: “Further to our statement last night, ITV can confirm that when rumours of a relationship between Phillip Schofield and an employee of ITV first began to circulate in early 2020 ITV investigated.

“Both parties were questioned and both categorically and repeatedly denied the rumours as did Phillip’s then agency YMU.

“In addition, ITV spoke to a number of people who worked on This Morning and were not provided with, and did not find, any evidence of a relationship beyond hearsay and rumour.

“Phillip’s statement yesterday reveals that he lied to people at ITV, from senior management to fellow presenters, to YMU, to the media and to others over this relationship.”

Phillip Schofield dropped as an ambassador of The Prince's Trust

Among the TV roles that Schofield has left, he has also been dropped from his position as an ambassador for The Prince's Trust.

The charity, founded by the King, said it was "no longer appropriate" for it to work with the presenter.

A spokesperson for The Prince's Trust said: "In light of Phillip's recent admissions, we have agreed with him that it is no longer appropriate to work together."