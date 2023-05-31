Rail strikes from the RMT (Rail, Maritime and Transport) union and Aslef (Associated Society of Locomotive Engineers and Firemen) are set to take place in June 2023.
In long-running disputes over pay and conditions, more are expected over the course of the summer and the year as a whole.
National Rail said that “passengers are warned to expect significant disruption as it is likely to result in little or no services across large areas of the network” on strike days.
They added: “Services are also likely to be disrupted and start later on the day immediately following a strike day.”
Here are all the confirmed strike days for June so far.
Rail strikes taking place in June 2023
A strike by the RMT is currently scheduled for Friday, June 2 whilst Aslef has one planned for the day after on Saturday, June 3.
Much disruption is expected, particularly for Saturday, with people travelling to the Epsom Derby and the FA Cup final among other large-scale events.
Aslef also starts an overtime ban at 15 train operating companies on Thursday (June 1) which could cause disruption, especially in and out of London.
Currently, the two strike days in June are the only ones scheduled by the unions, although more could be arranged as they have to give a minimum of 14 days' notice.
How will individual operators be affected by June rail strikes?
Many train operators will see a much-reduced service on Friday whilst on Saturday no trains will run at all for many.
Here's a breakdown of how each individual operator will be affected.
Avanti West Coast
Friday: One train per hour will run in each direction between London Euston and each of Manchester, Liverpool, Birmingham and Preston, with limited service to and from Glasgow.
Saturday: No trains.
c2c
Friday: No major impact but 12-carriage trains will not stop at Limehouse, east London.
Saturday: Usual timetable will run.
Chiltern Railways
Friday: Services will be limited to one train per hour from around 8am until 10pm in both directions between London Marylebone and each of Banbury, Oxford and Aylesbury via High Wycombe; and between Amersham and Aylesbury Vale Parkway.
Saturday: No trains
CrossCountry
Friday: A limited service will operate. No trains will run between Birmingham New Street and Cardiff Central or Nottingham.
Saturday: No trains.
East Midlands Railway
Friday: Services will run between 7.30am and 6.30pm.
Saturday: No trains.
Great Northern
Friday: A limited service will run and only between 7am and 7pm. There will be no trains between Ely and King’s Lynn.
Saturday: No trains.
Great Western Railway
Friday: A more reduced service with some routes closed.
Saturday: A limited service will run and only between 7.30am and 6.30pm.
Greater Anglia
Friday: Trains will run between 7am and 11pm, with some routes having reduced frequency.
Saturday: A reduced service will run and only from 7am, with last trains earlier than normal.
London Overground
Friday: London Overground is not involved in the industrial disputes but there will be minor alterations to some services.
Saturday: Usual timetable will run
Northern Rail
Friday: Only a handful of routes will be open, such as between Liverpool Lime Street and Manchester; Leeds and York; and Darlington and Saltburn.
Saturday: No trains.
South Western Railway
Friday: A reduced service will operate and only between 7am and 7pm.
Saturday: Services will be reduced and there will be no trains on the Isle of Wight.
Southeastern
Friday: A reduced service will operate, with some routes closed.
Saturday: No trains.
Southern
Friday: A reduced service will operate and only between 7am and 7pm.
Saturday: No trains.
Thameslink
Friday: A reduced service will operate and only between 7am and 7pm.
Saturday: No trains.
TransPennine Express
Friday: A reduced timetable will operate and only between Liverpool Lime Street and each of Preston and York; and between Sheffield and Cleethorpes.
Saturday: No trains.
West Midlands Railway
Friday: A limited service will run and only between 7am and 7pm.
Saturday: No trains.
