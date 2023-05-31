Travis George appeared on the show on Saturday, May 6 and received a standing ovation from all four judges along with the audience after his performance of Stars from Les Misérables.

The 22-year-old is now set to perform in the live semi-final this evening, nearly three weeks after his audition aired.

In a social media video, the star said: “Thank you to everyone for your love and support which is more than I could ever receive.

WATCH: Travis's audition that sent him through to Semi-Finals.

“You have all been phenomenal, the semi-finals are fantastic, the contestants are un-believable, and I am honoured to be part of this season no matter what happens.

“Please tune in, if you want to vote for me that is great.”

Travis has Autism and friends of the star say his confidence has grown in his performances over the last few years.

Jenna Curtis, from Blackwood and Travis’s dance schoolteacher, urges the country to vote after his performance this evening.

She added: “His audition was amazing; he has always had the voice but due to his autism he had to gain confidence in performing which he has done.

“He has never done anything like Britain’s Got Talent before, so it was a huge hurdle which he overcame as he was fantastic.

“I am so nervous for him as again it is another huge accomplishment for him to get to this stage, he is showing everyone with additional needs or who is neuro diverse that you can do it.

“I know as soon as he starts to sing tonight, he will get lost in the music. We need the whole of Wales to get behind him as he deserves this moment more than anyone I know.”

To see Travis’s performance in tonight’s Britain’s Got Talent semi-final tune into ITV at 8pm this evening.