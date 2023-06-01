Husband and wife Jonathan Farrell and Kirsty Farrell, both aged 31 from Llanfoist, near Abergavenny, used WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger to sell directly to customers.

Prosecutor Emily Jermin told Newport Crown Court how officers found cannabis with a potential street value of £2,800 when they executed a drugs warrant.

It was carried out at the Farrells’ address at Charles Edwards Close on the morning of May 31 last year.

Police recovered drug-related messages on her phone after she gave them her PIN with some of those messages sent on to her husband.

“After they were arrested, Mrs Farrell provided a no comment interview,” Miss Jermin said.

“Mr Farrell did answer questions. He stated initially that the cannabis found was for his own personal use and that he bought it in bulk because it was cheaper.

“He said that Miss Farrell was unaware of the cannabis that was in the shed.”

Both defendants admitted their crime after they later pleaded guilty to possession of a class B drug with intent to supply.

Kirsty Farrell also admitted possession of a class B drug after a pot of cannabis was found on a window sill at their home.

Neither defendant had any relevant previous convictions and the wife was of clean character.

Paul Hewitt, representing Jonathan Farrell, said his client had been banned for three years for drink driving in recent weeks and lost his job as a result.

He is now retraining as a scaffolder.

Steven Donoghue, for Kirsty Farrell, told the court: “She was terrified of going to prison.”

The judge, Recorder Paul Lewis KC, said to the defendants: “You both played a significant role.

“You had an expectation of financial advantage and you both had some understanding and awareness of the operation you were running.”

He jailed them for six months but suspended their sentences for two years.