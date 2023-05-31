Morgan Jones has been described as an 'average 12-year-old' who loves Wrexham AFC, football, basketball, boxing, and gaming with his friends.

Recently, Morgan broke his femur while on a trampoline, and during checks, doctors found a tumour in his leg.

The Wrexham AFC-mad 12-year-old is now currently going through treatment, which is set to be followed by extensive surgery on his leg.

The diagnosis has been described as 'devastating' by Michelle Harvey, a member of staff at Grango High School, which Morgan attends.

Michelle has set up a GoFundMe page in an attempt to raise vital funds to support Morgan's family through the next few months.

A target of £15,000 has been set, with close to £3,000 raised within a week.

Michelle said: "Morgan was smiling his way through life when he broke his femur whilst having lots of fun on a trampoline.

"Morgan was brave and lovely as always, and everything was meant to be normal, get fixed, back to school.

"However, Morgan and his loving family were dealt a scary blow.

"This is absolutely devastating for the family and their whole world has been truly turned upside down.

"These next 12 months will be critical for the family and it is absolutely traumatizing for them all.

"Due to the intense treatment and medical procedures, I’m sure you will be aware that their closest loved ones cannot leave their bedside.

"All funds will go towards Morgan and his family, to take away any stress or worries of bills.

"I am asking you to find it in your kind hearts to please help us help this family by donating what you can."