The city council took Afzal Miah, Aktar Miah and their business, Desi Kitchen (NPT) Ltd, to court, where they pleaded guilty to 53 "serious" food hygiene offences.

That follows an environmental health team inspection of Jewel Balti, at 368 Chepstow Road.

Warning: Graphic images below this point

There, inspectors found a "significant cockroach infestation affecting equipment and food storage and preparation rooms", Newport City Council said.

Rats were "observed moving through holes in walls during the visit", and inspectors found a "rat infestation in the outside food and equipment rooms".

'Maggots, cockroaches, and the conditions in a food room'. (Image: Newport City Council)

A "significant numbers of maggots" was found amid "decayed pooling food" on the floor.

Cooked food was left "uncovered in the fridge, stored in unsuitable containers".

And "prepared ingredients and food equipment stored in unsuitable conditions in which cockroaches were found", the council said.

The visit to Jewel Balti was made in January 2022 following a tip-off of "unhygienic conditions". The restaurant was open and trading when council officers arrived.

Following the inspection, the business "agreed to a voluntary closure to rectify the issues identified during the inspection".

'The filthy conditions on a piece of kitchen equipment'. (Image: Newport City Council)

The council then served the business with improvement notices and the inspection resulted in a food hygiene rating of zero, meaning urgent improvement was required.

But Newport council said the issues "were not rectified, and the notices were not complied with, leading the council to take action to prosecute the owners".

The defendants appeared at Cwmbran Magistrates Court on May 18, and "due to the serious nature of the offences, the defendants were referred to Newport Crown Court by the magistrates for sentencing, which will take place later in the summer", the council said.

'Gnawed plasterboard from walls (caused by rats)'. (Image: Newport City Council)

Councillor James Clarke, cabinet member for strategic planning, housing and regulation, said: "The council has a duty of care to protect residents and visitors from the sort of conditions that were found in Jewel Balti.

"We will always work with businesses who want to make improvements to their hygiene ratings, but we will act against those who repeatedly show poor, and in this case dangerous, food hygiene management.

"I’m pleased that our enforcement action has led to the guilty pleas, and that the magistrates court recognised the severity of the offences committed."