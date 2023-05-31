Seren Hasan-Lowe was reported missing in Fairwater on Monday, May 22.

Anyone who has information about the 18-year-old's whereabouts should contact South Wales Police, quoting reference 2300167341.

Contact the force by Live Chat at south-wales.police.uk or send information online at bit.ly/SWPProvideInfo

You can also email swp101@south-wales.police.uk or call 101.