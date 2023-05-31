POLICE have appealed to the public for help to find a Barry teenager who has been missing for more than a week.
Seren Hasan-Lowe was reported missing in Fairwater on Monday, May 22.
Anyone who has information about the 18-year-old's whereabouts should contact South Wales Police, quoting reference 2300167341.
Contact the force by Live Chat at south-wales.police.uk or send information online at bit.ly/SWPProvideInfo
You can also email swp101@south-wales.police.uk or call 101.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here