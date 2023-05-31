Masala Craft will open in the first week of June and will replace Pie Royale, after the traditional pie stall closed last month after five months in business.

The new stall will sell dishes such as a range of curry’s, samosas, loaded fries, rice and chicken wings and the popular Indian dish of chicken tikka masala, along with vegetarian options.

Owner chef Aziz has previously run restaurants in France and Ireland, as well as recently being the head chef at Flour & Ash in Newport Market.

Indian fusion street food to come to Newport Market.

He was also the manager of Seven Lucky Gods, that specialises in serving Asian food.

He said: “I am seeking a new venture, I like Newport Market and I know the people as I was manager at Seven Lucky Gods. I am excited as there is no Indian cuisine in the market.

“It will be a new challenge for me. I have more than 25 year's experience in the kitchen and have worked all over Europe.

“I did all sorts of cuisine and because of that I can do Indian food and Asian.”

Chef Aziz also runs a successful italian business in Barry Goodshed’s. He is the owner of La Rustica, which is italian stall that serves traditional pizza and pasta.

The new stall will sell popular dishes such as chicken tikka masala and samosas.

The new pizza store on Hood Road in Barry only opened in November last year, and now six months later the owner is opening his second business.

Before Pie Royale and Masala Craft took over the stall, it was the known as the Bahn Wagon which sold vietnamese street food until its closure on December 22, 2022.