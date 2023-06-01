Crowds flocked to Abergavenny over the bank holiday weekend to enjoy the town's popular annual steam fair.

They were treated to some breath-taking displays of action in the show ring, along with a great selection of steam vehicles and other classic lorries, buses and cars.

However, one local who was less impressed with the day's entertainment was Pete Dunsire.

He contacted the Argus to raise the question of whether the harm to the environment from hosting such an event outweighed potential benefits.

"There was a zero risk register for spilt oil and diesel," he said.

"Coal fired boilers were spewing out toxins into the environment.

"Young rugby teams are playing on this field."

The field in question is Abergavenny's Bailey Park, which has hosted numerous events over the years and steam rally organisers have said they are "not aware" of any such pollution.

Mr Dunsire claims that pollution was visible on the main road (Hereford Road).

"The Rotary Club were in charge," he said.

"There was zero consideration for the planet and hazmat (hazardous materials) or the amount of carbons [sic] released into the environment through coal and steam.

"The pollution is disgusting."

The Rotary Club, he argued, could have done a better job "to manage oil spills and coal pollution".

"It was right opposite the fire station and I didn’t see one bag of oil spillage absorbent material," he said.

Despite Mr Dunsire's concerns, organisers of the Steam Rally said the event had been well received on the whole.

David Hassal, one of the team in charge, said: "After a tremendously popular and successful Steam Rally this year, we have just finished our clearing up of the park.

"All rubbish is now off site and we have left the park in a considerably better state than it was when we started setting up."

He said he was "not aware of damage from diesel spills though with many vehicles on site there may be minor leakage".

"How you quantify damage from fumes, I have no idea," he said.

"What a pity this person did not consider it fit to address any issues directly.

"I try to respond to all comments promptly. The overwhelming number have been extremely positive."