A MAN has been caught drug driving four times in the space of just 12 days.
Ian James, 39, was stopped by police in Ebbw Vale and Tredegar between Sunday, January 22 and February 2.
He had cocaine in his blood on three occasions and both cocaine and ecstasy once.
James, of Wordsworth Close, Ebbw Vale has pleaded guilty to five counts of drug driving and one of dangerous driving.
A sentencing date of Friday, June 16 was fixed after the defendant appeared before Recorder Dyfed Llion Thomas at Newport Crown Court.
Ian James
He was granted conditional bail.
James has been made the subject of an interim driving disqualification.
