Horton's Lounge, on Millennium Walk in the city centre, is run by Gavin Horton.

It has been a popular venue in the city since opening around seven years ago.

However, it has also attracted more than its fair share of vandalism.

"I'm often asked "what's the biggest issue you face in business"?", Mr Horton posted on social media.

"Wage cost, increasing energy cost, the price of good constantly going up, the availability of products, staff and many more issues that arise every day for SME's.

Then there's the issues we as businesses get from thefts, walk offs (including accidental ones), ASB, vandalism, criminal damage."

He was posting in the wake of what he described as "our worst" incident of anti-social behaviour and criminal damage since opening - which happened yesterday (Tuesday, May 30).

"They (a group of youths) started a fire inside a plastic marquee, melted the sides of the marquee, destroyed one the webbing ropes holding the marquee down," he said.

"They climbed onto the plastic roof of the marquee and ran back and fore across the plastic roof 2.5m above the ground."

This roof, he said, is designed to stop rain, not hold the weight of a person.

"They could have easily torn the roof and fallen through with potential lethal consequences," he said.

"All this costs the business money."

This latest incident, which has been reported to Gwent Police like the others, has left Mr Horton questioning the merit of continuing.

"It's days like this that really challenge businesses and make me question if it’s really worth all the hassle of staying open," he said.

"After working three 15-hour days back to back, this is the thanks we get."

Gwent Police investigating criminal damage at Horton's

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: "We received a report of criminal damage in Millennium Walk, Newport on Tuesday, May 30.

"A section of a marquee, outside of a shop, was partially set on fire by an unknown person causing damage to its plastic windows at around 12.30am.

"A group of people also reportedly stood on top of the marquee, causing damage to its structure and furniture was also allegedly damaged.

"Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information, including CCTV, is asked to call 101, quoting log reference 2300176218, or send us a direct message on social media.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details."