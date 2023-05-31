The temporary closures will be in place on Saturday, June 3.

Bridge Street, Cambrian Road, and High Street will all be shut to vehicles that day while a "D-Day Landings Parade and Service" is held in the city centre.

Newport's D-Day memorial is located at the top of High Street, opposite the entrance to the Market Arcade.

British forces during the invasion of Normandy, June 6 1944. Picture: Crown copyright/No 5 Army Film & Photographic Unit, Midgley (Sgt)

Thousands of Allied servicemen died on June 6, 1944 - known as D-Day - when a massive attacking force crossed the English Channel to invade Hitler's so-called Fortress Europe.

Amphibious landings at five beachheads in Normandy, northern France, combined with airborne assaults further inland, opened up a second front in the European theatre and paved the way for the liberation of France from Nazi Germany's grip.

The landings, along heavily fortified coastline, came at a cost - more than 4,000 Allied servicemen are estimated to have died on the first day of the offensive.