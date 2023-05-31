Since a GoFundMe crowdfunding page was set up on Monday morning, the people of north Pembrokeshire have already raised over £12,200 to support the family as they endeavour to pick up the pieces following their tragedy.

“This weekend I lost the light in my life in the most horrific way possible,” said Alysia’s mother, Tara Salisbury.

“Everything she met was lit up by her beautiful smile. In one night, everything was cruelly taken from us. Life is not fair.

“The fire has taken literally everything - our house, our possessions, the car and my beautiful little girl Lysi. It’s incredible how you can lose everything in a split second."

The fire broke out at Dolgoed, Pontyglasier at around 10pm on Saturday night.

The fire led to a large emergency services response, and Dyfed-Powys Police said her family was being supported by specialist officers.

Fire crews tackled the blaze from Crymych, Cardigan, Newcastle Emlyn, Whitland and Fishguard as well as a police drone, police officers and paramedics.

As news of the fire began to emerge, county councillors Shon Rees and John Davies, Cwmbettws, set up drop-off points where local residents could donate clothing, non-perishable foodstuffs and toiletries to assist the family.

The following day family fried Beccy Eynon set up the fundraising page to raise money to help pay for Alysia’s funeral and also assist Tara, Josh and their two other children Jess and Abi in the struggle to find a new home.

A collection box has also been set up at Unit 12A, Parcgwynfryn, Crymych as well as at Cilgerran shop to accept any donations.

The GoFundMe page can be visited at http://www.gofundme.com/f/help-a-family-rebuild-their-life-after-fire