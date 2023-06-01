A supernova, one of the largest and brightest for a decade, has been discovered by experienced supernova hunter Koichi Itagaki observing from Yamagata in Japan.

Named SN 2023ixf, it resides in galaxy M101, also known as the Pinwheel Galaxy, and, more importantly, can be detected with a small telescope.

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has managed to capture a huge plume of watery vapour being ejected into space from Enceladus, one of the Saturn’s moons.

The plume, which scientists believe could well contain many of chemical ingredients for life, took on the form of an enormous geyser, sending water hundreds of miles above the moon’s surface.

The summer night sky

When I first started trying to find my way around the night sky in the early 1980s, my two main go-to sources of help were a guidebook containing the stars and constellations - I would hold said book up to the night sky.

My other go-to - a Phillip’s planisphere. The latter proved more effective. However, for both these methods, it was with care not to ruin any dark adaption that I had gained since stepping outside into the darkness.

Dark adaption is the gradual process where your eyes given time, will grow increasingly accustomed to the darkness.

This transition also applies to the night skies and over time there appears to be more than there originally was, as your adapting eyesight reveals the fainter stars.

After around 20 or so minutes, your eyes will have become fully accustomed to the darkness and it is important that you do your best to preserve this altered state by using a reduced light source like a red rear bicycle light. Now you can get a red LED torch. The eyes react differently to red light and even the simple act of covering a normal torch light with red cellophane can help maintain dark adaption.

Star magnitudes

This determines the brightness of individual stars.

Even though the stars in a constellation look as though they all belong together in forming the pattern that we see, the individual stars distance from us can vary enormously.

The ‘magnitude’ system has been in place for a very long time - Roman astronomer Cladius Ptolemy (c.100 – c.170) used the scale.

In astronomy, magnitude refers to how bright a star is, or indeed any space object for that matter.

The brightest stars in the night sky visible to the naked eye are classed as first magnitude with the very dimmest stars visible to the naked eye classed sixth magnitude.

NELM – Naked Eye Limiting Magnitude

Depending on your surroundings, there are limits to how many of the fainter stars can be found.

The problem of light pollution can seriously impact on what you are able to observe in the night sky. The problem has significantly increased in recent years and many formerlly good sites to observe from have been ruined. It is important we protect our skies as much as possible from light pollution so as many people as possible, no matter where they live, can enjoy stargazing.

When looking directly overhead at the zenith of the sky Naked Eye Limiting Magnitude is a reference to the faintest stars that can be seen with the naked eye.

NELM is also an indicator of overall sky brightness, with light polluted areas generally having brighter limiting magnitudes than those with less affected skies, such as rural areas.

The limiting magnitude will depend on the observer and will increase with the eye’s dark adaption.

Apps

There are a number of mobile phone apps available to assist with identifying the constellations and bright stars.

My personal choice being an app called Night Sky.

Jason Mead, vice chairman and director of observations at Bridgend Astronomical Society did a straw poll of apps used by members with Sky Portal; Stellarium Mobile; and Sky Guide featuring in results.

Stars and constellations

As a help to beginners to find their way around the night sky, use the Moon during June to pick out some of the more notable stars on view.

On Saturday June 3, the Moon is positioned north of the bright star Antares, in the constellation of Scorpius.

On Tuesday June 20, the Moon will be to the south of Pollux, in the constellation of Gemini, and on Friday June 23, positioned north of Regulus in Leo.

June’s Strawberry Moon

June’s full noon is more commonly known as the ‘Strawberry Moon’ given the ripening of the fruit during this time of year.

‘Strawberry Moon’ has been used by Native American Algonquian tribes that live in the north eastern United States, although other names include ‘Green Corn Moon’ by the Cherokee, ‘Hatching Moon’ by the Cree, with ‘Honey Moon’ and ‘Mead Moon’ being just two of the offerings from Europe.

‘Honey Moon’ was a reference to June itself being traditionally the month of marriage, indeed, ‘June’ being named after ‘Juno’, the Roman goddess of marriage. And if you haven’t spotted it yet, the honeymoon itself which follows the wedding.

Summer Solstice

This occurs in the Northern Hemisphere at 3.58pm on the Wednesday June 21. This is the point in the year when the Sun reaches its most northerly position in the sky, marking the astronomical start of Summer for the northern half of the globe, while in the Southern Hemisphere, the day marks the astronomical start of winter.

Planets

Venus dominates the evening sky during June, on view until around midnight.

Watch on June 21 when a thin crescent Moon can be seen near the planet, with Mars, also on show. This will make for a lovely spectacle with Mars to the left, then Venus positioned in the middle, then a waxing Moon to the far right.

On the following night, Venus lies to the right of the Moon with Mars positioned in between.

Jupiter makes a wonderful sight in the morning sky, rising soon after 3.30am. On the evening of Wednesday June 14, Jupiter can be seen low near a thin crescent waxing Moon low in the morning twilight.

Society meetings

Cardiff Astronomical Society. Thursday June 8. 7.30pm. ‘Elevators into Space – Phil Wallace. Queen’s Buildings, Cardiff University, CF24 3AA.

Barry Astronomical Society. Monday June 12. 7pm. ‘Moons of the Solar System’ – Ray Cassar. Barry Community Centre, Cemetery Road, Barry, CF62 8BP.

Heads of the Valleys Astronomical Society. Tuesday June 13. 7pm. ‘Under Southern Stars’ – Ray Cassar. Ebbw Vale Learning Centre, James Street, NP23 6JG.

Bridgend Astronomical Society. Wednesday June 21. 7.30pm. ‘The Trials and Tribulations of Voyager’ – (Via Zoom).

Moon phases

Full Moon June 4; third quarter June 10; New Moon June 18; first quarter June 26.

Sunrise/sunset times

Start of June: Sun rises at 5am. Sets at 9.19pm. End of June: Sun rises at 4.57am. Sets at 9.33pm.

* Jonathan is a contributor to the BBC Sky at Night magazine. He has written three books on astronomy. He worked at BBC Radio Wales as astronomy correspondent and was astronomy and space correspondent for The National. He is currently a columnist at the South Wales Argus, and also a contributor to CAPCOM, an online magazine which promotes astronomy and spaceflight to the general public. He has written a book on castles and was part of the writing team for the BBC Television show, ‘The Fast Show’, which won a BAFTA.