A PROLIFIC shoplifter is back behind bars shortly after being released from prison for committing similar offences.
Nasara Hussain, 44, of Ludlow Close, Newport was jailed after she admitted three counts of thefts from shops in the city.
On April 14 she stole sandwiches, ibuprofen and baby milk worth £91 from Marks & Spencer.
She returned four days later and took baby milk, six bottles of Calpol and two packets of Nurofen valued at £83.90.
On May 19 Hussain stole 10 bottles of Calpol worth £35, Newport Magistrates’ Court was told.
The defendant was locked up for 12 weeks.
