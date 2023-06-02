The lifesaving device was installed at the entrance of Rondel House on Maes-Y-Cwm Street and is located next to schools, a central park and residential area.

The day centre provides a service to older people with complex needs and staff applied for funding from the Welsh Governments Free Defibrillator Scheme 2022.

Miles Utting, resource centre manager for Rondel House, said: “We are so proud of the work done by Rondel House staff and residents, as well as Save a Life Cymru to secure a life-saving defibrillator.

“At Rondel House, we provide a day service which offers care and support to residents in Barry and Penarth, particularly for those who suffer from dementia.

Rondel House (Image: Google)

Rondel House provided with life-saving defribulator equipment. Picture: Google

“As we are a key community centre and work closely with vulnerable adults, having a defibrillator at Rondel house is an invaluable asset which provides us with peace of mind should we ever need to use it.”

Residents at Rondel House raised funds for the heated storage cabinet. In Wales, around 6,000 people suffer from a cardiac arrest and only 5 per cent survive.

Other defibrillators in Barry can be located at Barry Library, Golau Caredig, The Buck, Cemetery approach community centre, Pioneer Hall, Pontypridd Road and Marco’s café at Barry Island prominade.

Vale of Glamorgan Council (Image: Vale of Glamorgan Council)

Defibrillator CPR on a Dummy at Rondel House. Picture: Vale of Glamorgan Council

Cllr Eddie Williams, cabinet member for social care and health, said: “Rondel House is a prime location for a defibrillator, thanks to its central location, public use, and the fact that it lies in a populated residential area.

“The services provided by the Rondel House staff are second to none, and they’re work is vital in supporting vulnerable adults, and now the care and support they provide will extend even further to the local community.

“In the future, we as a council hope more community centres, schools, and public spaces in the Vale will have publicly accessible defibrillators."