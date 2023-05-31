Qatar Airways announced the plan to return to Cardiff Airport to Vale of Glamorgan MP, Alun Cairns in a recent meeting in Doha.

Mr Cairns met His Excellency, Akbar Al Baker to discuss Qatar Airways future plans, including their return to Cardiff.

Mr Al Baker confirmed to Mr Cairns that there are plans to return to Cardiff Airport by the end of the year.

Mr Cairns is also chairman of the All Party Parliamentary Group on Qatar and has been in regular contact with the airline and Qatar Authorities since the service was withdrawn at the start of the Covid pandemic.

The airline is looking to restart its Cardiff to Doha route for the first time since the start of the pandemic in 2020 and following a dispute with Airbus which left them short of aircraft.

The global pandemic halted flights around the world three years ago but a return of Qatar Airways to Cardiff would provide a much-needed boost to the airport.

Prior to the pandemic, 25 per cent of passengers who travelled specifically between Qatar and Wales were travelling for business.

Qatar Airways currently flies to more than 160 destinations worldwide, connecting through its Doha hub, Hamad International Airport.

Mr Cairns MP travelled to Doha as part of the Qatar Economic Forum (May 21-23).

He said: "I am grateful to him (Akbar Al Baker) for his commitment to restarting the flights from Cardiff to Doha.

"This is a vital connection to the Middle East and beyond.

“The pandemic clearly had an impact on the airline industry, but I am hopeful that with the return of Qatar Airway’s to Cardiff, this will provide a big boost to the airport that has suffered in recent times.

“I believe that the resumption of this service will provide new opportunities in the Gulf.

"Flights from Cardiff to Doha helps our entrepreneurs straight into one of the most dynamic economies in the Middle East."