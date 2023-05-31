A HORSE is reported to have been shot at with an air rifle near Newport - police have launched an investigation.
Gwent Police have received a report that a horse had been shot at, with what is believed to be an air-rifle, by an unknown person.
The incident is believed to have happened at 5pm on Monday, May 1 near the Coed Mawr Forest sign, Pentre Tai Road (pictured above).
The area is between Rogerstone and Rhiwderin.
Officers say they would like to speak to a group of young people - four men and a woman, all believed to be in their late teens-early-twenties.
The group were seen driving a black MK4 Volkswagen Polo in the area around the same time and may be able to help police their enquiries.
A Gwent Police spokesperson said: "If you have any information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, please call 101, or message us on social media, quoting the following reference: 2300139976."
