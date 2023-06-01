Yahya Solak was at the wheel of a Volkswagen Golf when he hit a woman driving a Volkswagen Polo on Newport’s George Street Bridge at around 4.15pm.

But driving too fast he had created a “substantial risk of danger”, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

Judge Christopher Vosper KC told Solak: “You approached a queue of traffic at the lights at a speed which did not permit you to pull up safely behind that queue.

“As a result you took a risk of travelling on the wrong side of the road and through the red lights.

“You're 31 now and you've not got a good driving record.”

Prosecutor Paul Hewitt had earlier outlined the defendant’s previous convictions which included two for drug driving and one for driving without due care and attention.

He has also been jailed for a drug dealing.

Solak, of Rugby Road, Newport pleaded guilty to dangerous driving with the offence taking place on Monday, October 25, 2021.

Andrew Taylor, representing the defendant, said: “He's a Turkish national and he's been in this country for some time.

“He is about to become a father. His girlfriend or partner is about to give birth in about two months.

“At the moment he's not allowed to work and as is said in the pre-sentence report, he is now a person of interest to the Home Office Immigration Service.

“Since the time that he's been in this country, not only has he committed previous offences, prior to this and subsequent to this, he’s also served a custodial sentence.

“Which obviously causes concern to those who decide on whether or not a person should remain in the country.

“He’s very concerned about that because he fears that any sentence of imprisonment might just tip the balance in favour of the Home Office deciding that he shouldn't stay in this country anymore.”

Judge Vosper suspended Solak’s 32-week jail sentence for 18 months.

The defendant must carry out 150 hours of unpaid work and was made the subject of a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

He was banned from driving for two years and ordered to pay a victim surcharge.