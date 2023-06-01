CWMBRAN Big Event is returning to Cwmbran Boating Lake on Saturday, June 10.
Visitors to the Big Event, which is being organised by Cwmbran Community Council, can enjoy a range of free children’s activities including arts and crafts, inflatables and facepainting.
There will be sports activities provided by Torfaen Sports Development, live music and entertainment on stage, a dog show organised by All Creatures Great and Small Animal Sanctuary, artisan food and craft stalls provided by Torfaen and Gwent Small Business Markets - as well as lots more.
The event starts at noon.
The event is being organised by Cwmbran Community Council, with sponsorship and support from various partners, including neighbours at Croesyceiliog & Llanyrafon Community Council.
Councillor Leanne Lloyd-Tolman, newly appointed chairman of Cwmbran Community Council, said: “We are looking forward to an event that always attracts residents and families to enjoy a great day out.”
Further information about the event can be found at www.cwmbran.gov.uk.
