With Crucorney YFC playing host, past member Will Probert is this year’s rally committee chairman, a familiar face to many being the lead auctioneer at Ross on Wye Market.

He said: “We are looking forward to welcoming Gwent YFC to the north of the county for the annual rally day. We have been busy preparing the site and are confident a great day will be held.

“Competitions commence at 10am and will include floral displays, sheep shearing, woodwork, singing, dancing and much more. We will, of course, also be hosting our annual rally dance and are pleased to be joined by Gareth Watkins’ Stage Monsters for our evening’s entertainment.

“We look forward to welcoming members and friends along with any general public to Old Castle Court Farm.”

Wizard Eco is the main event sponsor. It specialises in solar panel installation and representatives will be on-hand to answer any questions visitors may have.

Entry is £5 while under 10s go free. There will be food and drink available on site, along with a bouncy castle.

There are six clubs within the Gwent Federation of Young Farmers' Clubs - Usk, Raglan, Wentwood, Bedwas, Abergavenny and Crucorney. Gwent YFC which is affiliated to Wales YFC.

Wales YFC provides opportunities for more than 5,000 members across Wales, through a network of 12 county federations and 155 clubs. It is the largest rural youth organisation in Wales.

YFC is run by young people for young people. The organisation encourages members aged 10 to 26 to get the most out of YFC through developing new skills, gaining invaluable training, travelling the world, helping local communities and making friends for life.