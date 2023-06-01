The 49-year-old has been performing as part of his UK tour which will see him perform in various UK cities right up until 2025.

Following one of his shows at the O2 recently, Kay was seen in a video with Edery which saw him utter the iconic phrase “two lamb bhunas” causing the pair to start laughing, reports The Mirror.

The clip was captioned: "I was fortunate enough to be invited by my good friends to see Peter Kay’s amazing show at the O2. And then very lucky to meet the man himself backstage. Go and see Peter’s show, it’s incredible. Secondly, thank you friends, you know who you are #peterkaytour.", according to The Mirror.

Peter Kay stuns fans with 'mega' weight loss

Peter Kay's fans were quick to comment on his weight loss journey with one saying: “Wow that’s some mega weight loss Peter lad”.

While another said: "Wow, looks like a different bloke", along with some clapping hands emojis, reports The Mirror.

Kay was also pictured after his weight loss with Susan Boyle in a post on her Instagram three weeks ago, having both reunited after 12 years.

The post showed a picture of them reuniting as well as a picture of the pair in their Comic Relief video 12 years ago.

The picture was captioned: “A reunion 12 years in the making! Susan Boyle & Peter Kay back together again after she went to see his hilariously brilliant show “Peter Kay Live” in Glasgow.

“How has it been 12 years since their Comic Relief video came out?!”