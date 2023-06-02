It is part of a UK and Ireland tour, which started at the beginning of May, and coincides with the summer 2023 release of the official movie version of this smash-hit musical.

Kym Marsh is starring as Rachel and her daughter Emilie Cunliffe as Young Rachel.

Celebrating the 30th anniversary of Take That’s first UK number one single Pray, Greatest Days features more than 15 Take That songs alongside a heart-warming and hilarious story of love, loss and laughter from the award-winning writer Tim Firth (Calendar Girls, Kinky Boots).

The musical follows a group of five best friends in the 1990s who are obsessed with their favourite boy band. The girls reunite more than 20 years later with a plan to see their heartthrobs one last time in what could be the Greatest Days of their lives.

Greatest Days was originally produced as The Band by David Pugh and Dafydd Rogers and Take That. The UK tour of The Band originally opened at Manchester Opera House in September 2017, breaking box office records along the way.

Greatest Days is on at the Wales Millennium Centre in Cardiff from June 27 to July 1. For more details and tickets go to www.wmc.org.uk.