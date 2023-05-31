Gwent Police say they are “concerned” for the welfare of Lola Diamond, 24, from Abergavenny who was last seen in Pontypool at around 11.30am this morning on Wednesday, May 31.

She is described as being of slim build, around 5ft 7in tall and has a sleeve-style tattoo covering her lower left forearm.

Lola was last seen wearing dark clothing – a black T-shirt and black trousers – and has dark brown hair worn in a ponytail.

Her hair is now believed to be darker than in the appeal photograph.

A police spokesperson said: “Lola is also urged to get in touch with us to confirm that she is safe and well.”

Anyone with any information about her whereabouts is asked to call Gwent Police on 101 or send them a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2300177797.