Travis George,22, gave another fantastic performance as he took to the stage for the third semi-final last night, May 31.

Travis had previously received a standing ovation from all four judges along with the audience after his performance of Stars from Les Misérables.

Ahead of the semi-final Travis took to social media to say he is “truly honoured to be part of such an amazing series.”

In last night’s semi-final show the Cwmbran singer sang Bring Him Home wowing most of the judges.

However, head judge Simon Cowell wasn't overly impressed with Travis' performance. Simon said: "I loved the audition but for me, that was too safe.”

Bruno Tonioli’s Golden buzzer act Ghetto Kids reigned supreme and went straight through on the public vote. The group is made up of orphaned and disadvantaged children from Uganda.

It was then up to judges Bruno, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Simon Cowell to choose between singer Travis George and rocker Harry Churchill.

Bruno and Alesha opted to save Travis, while Amanda saved Harry which meant Simon had the casting vote but decided to leave it to a public vote for the second time this week.

Cwmbran’s Travis then claimed the second spot of the evening and will perform in the final on Sunday, June 4.

Friends of Travis has said his confidence has grown in his performances over the last few years.

Jenna Curtis, from Blackwood and Travis’s dance schoolteacher said: “His audition was amazing; he has always had the voice but due to his autism he had to gain confidence in performing which he has done.

“He has never done anything like Britain’s Got Talent before, so it was a huge hurdle which he overcame as he was fantastic.”

You can catch Saturdays Final at 7:30pm on ITV.