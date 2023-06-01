Officers were concerned for the welfare of Lola Diamond who was last seen in Pontypool at around 11.30am on Wednesday, May 31.

A police helicopter was spotted in the Chepstow area last night at around 10pm looking for Lola.

At the time Lola was urged to get in touch with the police.

This morning the force issued an update that Lola has been found and the police thanked the public for their support in sharing the appeal.