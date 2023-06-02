MITCHELL HILL, 20, of Clist Road, Bettws, Newport must pay £832 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance and driving without a licence on West End Gardens, Caldicot on February 17.

His driving record was endorsed with eight points.

TYRAN BRUTEN, 24, of King Street, Cwm, Ebbw Vale must pay £120 in a fine and costs after he admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order.

CAINE WILLIAMS, 24, of no fixed abode, Cwmbran was jailed for 26 weeks after he pleaded guilty to making threats to kill, being in breach of a restraining order, criminal damage and a public order offence on May 20.

He must also pay a £154 surcharge and £85 costs.

CHE BEST, 26, of Penyparc Pontnewydd, Cwmbran must pay £165 in a fine and costs after he pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly on Cambrian Road, Newport on May 7.

PATRICK KOTLAR, 34, of Moorland Park, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance and driving without a licence on Broadmead Park on February 15.

His driving record was endorsed with eight points.

DEBBIE HILL, 55, of Cwmcelyn Road, Blaina was banned from driving for 12 months after she admitted failing to provide specimen for analysis on May 7.

She was fined £200 and must pay £85 costs and an £80 surcharge.

KHALID AKBAR, 51, of Davies Square, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 59mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway between Junction 26 and Junction 27 on November 22, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

NATALIE BOWD, 33, of Darby Crescent, Ebbw Vale must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on Letchworth Road on January 7.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

JOHNATHAN ROBERT BELL, 44, of Maes Y Garreg, Rassau, Ebbw Vale must pay £100 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 59mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on January 8.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

SARAH CRABB, 53, of Leach Road, Bettws, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 Usk Way on January 8.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

IEUAN LEE WILLIAMS, 35, of Hillside Terrace, Deri, Caerphilly must pay £300 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without wearing a seat belt on Western Drive, Bargoed on November 18, 2022.

LEIGHTON NICHOLAS, 36, of Afon Terrace, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran must pay £326 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on The Highway on January 9.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.