Kayleigh Dowding was travelling with her friend Josie Pattemore in the back of a car with two others when the vehicle lost control on a round about and flipped multiple times.

Kayleigh has suffered fractured ribs, bleeds on her lungs, kidney and spleen and fragments of her spine have broken. She was taken to the Heath Hospital in Cardiff for treatment.

The crash happened on Saturday, May 27, at 1am on Avondale Road, Cwmbran.

The flipped car (Image: Kayleigh Dowding)

Kayleigh said: “The car lost control on the roundabout and flipped multiple times leaving the car on its side on the opposite side of the road facing the opposite way we were travelling.

“The front passengers managed to get out and when Josie gained consciousness, she too managed to get out and phoned emergency services but I was trapped and unconscious and they couldn’t get me out.

“A lot of it is a blur to me but after talking to other people who were there I know that the emergency services had to cut the boot of the car off and they cut my clothing off.

“Me and Josie are on the road to recovery now.

“The crash left Josie with a broken jaw in two places to which she’s now had surgery in the Grange Hospital in Cwmbran and plates put into her jaw, a broken nose and, as well as multiple cuts and bruises, she’s also got damaged nerves.

“It’s left me with fractured ribs, bleeds on my lungs, kidney and spleen and fragments of my spine have broken and as well as large cuts over my face and damaged nerves too.”

Scene of the crash (Image: Kayleigh Dowding)

Kayleigh would now like to thank the woman who came to her aid and return the woman’s jacket.

Kayleigh said: “I remember waking up to a lady’s voice I’ve never heard before she told me her name, but I was in and out of it I can’t remember a lot.

“I remember she was comforting me keeping me calm and I remember her telling people to not move me as people were saying to get me out, but I know she made sure people stayed away as moving me could have made injuries worse.

“She kept me safe and warm.

“I’ve been told the lady then put her jacket over me to cover me up and keep me warm, as well as thanking her I’d also love to return her jacket to her.

“Someone said she’s got blonde hair and drives a grey van. When my parents arrived at the scene the lady told them if they couldn’t travel in the ambulance to the Heath Hospital in Cardiff with me then she would drive them down.”

The crash caused a large emergency sevices presence.

A spokespeson for South Wales Fire and Rescue said: "At approximately 1:03am on Saturday 27 May 2023, we received reports of a road traffic collision involving one personal motor vehicle on Avondale Road in Cwmbran.

"Crews from Malpas and New Inn Fire Stations attended the scene alongside emergency service colleagues.

"Three persons self-extricated prior to fire service attendance and one person was rescued by crews.

"A stop message was received at approximately 2am."