Charles Richards from Gwent was captured on CCTV after the 38-year-old stopped his Mercedes and got out before vandalising a GoSafe vehicle.

A spokesperson for the GoSafe camera partnership said: “At approximately 4.45pm on Sunday, April 9 Richards was travelling along the A4106 near Porthcawl when he pulled in front of a GoSafe van and came to a stop.

“He exited his car on the dual carriageway and was seen walking towards the van with what appeared to be a yellow utility knife.

“He slashed the front tyre of the GoSafe van before promptly returning to his car and driving away.”

Richards, of Attlee Road, Nantyglo was soon arrested and pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to a police vehicle.

He was fined £1,066 at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court and ordered to pay a £426 victim surcharge, £85 costs and £43 in compensation for a new tyre.