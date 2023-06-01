Jess, 27, welcomed golden retriever Kelly into her home just before Christmas, and the puppy, now seven months old, is making good progress.

With the support and guidance of Guide Dogs staff, Jess is teaching and developing a range of specific behaviours, setting Kelly up with the life skills she needs for a positive working career in the future.

She said: “I take her onto buses and into public settings like shops, cafes and restaurants.

“I’ve just started taking her to bucket collections in supermarkets with the local Guide Dogs group, and she’s proving quite an attraction. But she loves it, and that’s the most important thing.

“I get a lot of ‘aahs’ from the public but people are very good and welcoming towards us. I often get stopped and asked what I’m doing, and I’m happy to explain that she’s a guide dog puppy.”

Jess, 27, knows the day will come when Kelly must depart for “big school”, where her guide dog training will intensify.

This is usually around the age of 12-16 months.

She said: “Returning her to Guide Dogs will be heartbreaking, but I know she’s not mine, and she could go on to help someone with sight loss in the future. I have my own pet dog Harley, who’s a bichon frise, and I think he will miss her, too.”

To become a puppy raiser, volunteers need access to a car. They have to be with the puppy for most of the day, and free to take their puppy into many varied environments – sometimes busy and difficult.

Their yard or garden will also need to be securely fenced so that the puppy remains safely within its confines.

Guide Dogs supplies basic equipment and covers all veterinary and feeding expenses.

Jess enjoys meeting other volunteers at Guide Dogs puppy class in New Inn and has also become friends with local guide dog owners.

“It’s inspired me to sign up to become a volunteer sighted guide,” Jess said.