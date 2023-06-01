Gwent Police are hunting a Newport man that is connected to a drug investigation.
It is believed that Sharany Abbas is connected with an investigation into the supply of Class A drugs.
The force are appealing for information to find the Newport man who has links to Merthyr Tydfil.
Sharany Abbas. Picture: Gwent Police
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call the force on 101 or DM them on Facebook or Twitter, quoting 2200065967.
You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
