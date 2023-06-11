Rhys Driscoll, who is digital lead at St Joseph’s RC High School, says that the CyberFirst Schools and Colleges programme has provided major benefits to pupils and the wider Newport community.

The programme in Wales is being run by the University of South Wales, in partnership with the Universities of Bangor and Swansea.

It has been developed by The National Cyber Security Centre, which is a part of GCHQ, and is also supported by two bodies which deliver computing and cyber outreach in Wales - Technocamps and the Ebbw Vale-based National Digital Exploitation Centre, which was co-developed by the Welsh Government, USW, and technology company Thales.

As a recognised leader in cyber education with a gold standard from the NCSC, and four consecutive victories as Cyber University of the Year in the National Cyber Awards between 2019 and 2022, USW was chosen by the NCSC to deliver the CyberFirst programme, which is designed to help young people explore their passion for tech by introducing them to the fast-paced world of cyber security.

As part of this, the CyberFirst schools and colleges award will commend those who have shown an excellent approach to cyber and computing education.

In Wales, upon gaining the award, the schools and colleges are partnered with a cyber or technology business to work on a cyber-themed ‘engagement framework’ designed to support the school or college to achieve its cyber and computing education strategy.

St Joseph’s is already a Silver CyberFirst school, and Mr Driscoll is keen to see others take up the programme.

He said: “Our school has greatly benefited from the CyberFirst scheme, which has enabled us to educate a wider audience about the importance of cyber security.

“Through the scheme, our students have been presented with various opportunities and experiences that have challenged and inspired them, enhancing their digital knowledge, skills, and experience, with a focus on problem solving and cyber challenges. We have also been able to extend our outreach to the wider community, supporting their positive engagement with cyber education.

“With our partnership with Airbus, we are thrilled to bring real-world experience and expertise into our classrooms, further contributing to the development of skilled professionals in the industry.

“As a CyberFirst school, we are eager to continue raising awareness and promoting cyber education and skills across Wales, encouraging other institutions to join this initiative. Our efforts align with the Welsh Government's vision for a digitally competent and cyber-aware population, and we are proud to be part of this essential effort.”

Dr Phil Jones, who is VP/Head of UK Cybersecurity Programmes at Airbus Defence & Space, and Head of Airbus Newport Site, said: "Airbus in Newport is a long-term supporter of CyberFirst, sponsoring undergraduates and providing summer and year-in-industry placements.

“As an employer, we need to promote careers in cyber security, which means engaging with these key age groups to stimulate excitement and interest in computer science and STEM, and giving insight into the variety of interesting careers that can be found within cyber security at an early age. We hope this will help promote some of our promising career pathways, before GCSE selections and subject choices are made.

“We are especially looking forward to helping increase the number of female candidates we see, who currently only represent a small minority of the pool of computer science undergraduates applying for early careers at Airbus.

“Cyber security is still often wrongly perceived as a career for men and we would like to do our part to prove this is no longer the case.

“We all have a big challenge to help change this mindset but believe that through making learning fun and showcasing some of our incredibly talented and increasingly diverse workforce within Airbus Newport we can do our part in dispelling this myth.

“In showcasing the great value everyone can bring to our teams and the cyber world in general, we hope to naturally encourage development within these key areas. It is important to us that we employ a diverse pool of talent and we are delighted to have the opportunity to partner with St Joseph’s RC High School."

The Minister for Education and Welsh Language, Jeremy Miles said: “CyberFirst is an amazing opportunity for learners to develop important cyber skills and knowledge from an early age.

“This project will not only enhance the learning experiences of students in Wales but will also keep our people, businesses and public services safe, now and in the future. I encourage all schools and colleges in Wales to take part”.

Sharan Johnstone, who is Director of the Academic Centre of Excellence at USW, the University’s Head of Subject for Cyber Security and Digital Forensics, and was named Wales’ STEM Woman of the Year last autumn, said: “Leading on this project in Wales is a fantastic opportunity for USW, and shows how the major players in the industry recognise our excellence and trust us to educate the next generation of cyber security experts.

“We’re really excited to be able to support CyberFirst and help Wales further enhance its reputation as a world leader in this vital industry.”

Holly Marie-Lidbury, who is Cyber First Project Lead at USW, added: “To become a CyberFirst school or college, the organisation needs to submit an application with commentary and evidence against 10 requirements that show excellence in its approach to computing and cyber education.

“This does not mean it has to be perfect at doing this right now - that's why there are three levels: Gold, Silver, and Bronze - but shows an understanding of why it is important that it takes computing and cyber education seriously, and is committed to the strategic development of the subject.

“We just want to see that if we give a school or college an award and apply our efforts to working with them, they will receive this with enthusiasm and have the appropriate support in place to make it a successful partnership.”

As part of the efforts to develop schools and colleges under the CyberFirst scheme in Wales, they are also enrolled onto the CyberFirst school and industry partnership scheme, through which they work alongside a “cyber” business to deliver an annual engagement framework of cyber-themed activities.

“According to a 2022 Ipsos report, around 697,000 businesses have a basic cyber security skills gap, which makes the work of CyberFirst more important than ever,” Miss Lidbury added.

“That’s why we are already partnering schools and colleges in Wales with large technology and cyber companies such as PWC, Thales, Airbus, and smaller local cyber firms. We are also in conversation with fintech companies, banks, power suppliers, and data handlers, who are interested in being involved in the scheme.

“All these companies have one vital thing in common when it comes to supporting CyberFirst – they can help demonstrate to learners the multitude of ways in which technology touches everyone’s lives, and the varied and fascinating roles available in the sector.”

CyberFirst will be opening up applications for more schools and colleges to join in June 2023 and is asking for expressions of interest to be sent to holly-marie.lidbury@southwales.ac.uk.

The team is happy to discuss the application and award process with any interested school or college staff.