National Savings and Investment (NS&I) have announced the June 2023 Premium Bonds winners.

Nearly 100 people across Wales won a share of over £1 million with prizes ranging between £100,000 and £5,000.

Five lucky winners across Wales each won £100,000 in the June Premium Bonds draw.

The five lucky winners were Bond numbers:

533MZ583901 - from Bridgend and Neath Port Talbot

135DW673057 - Wales

508WZ870156 - Wales

141MK445773 - Cardiff

181YS862380 - Cardiff

Premium Bond prizes won in Wales in June

Every month two winners in the UK take home £1 million.

There are also prize values of £100,000, £50,000, £25,000, £10,000 and £5000.

Welsh Bond holders shared a total of just over £1M in the June draw.

Five bond numbers in Wales won £100,000, while another five won the £50,000 prizes.

Here is a full rundown of the winners and what prizes they were awarded:

£100,000 - 5 Welsh winners

£50,000 - 5

£25,000 - 8

£10,000 - 28

£5000 - 52

How to find out if you've won on your Premium Bonds?





To find out if you have won a prize in June on your Premium Bonds simply visit the NS&I website.

Use the NS&I prize checker, but make sure you have your holder’s number handy as you will need that to claim your winnings.

Your holder number is either a nine or 10-digit number, or 8 digits followed by a letter.

Prize draws are conducted every month through the service.