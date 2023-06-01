If you own premium bonds in Wales, this could be your lucky day.
National Savings and Investment (NS&I) have announced the June 2023 Premium Bonds winners.
Nearly 100 people across Wales won a share of over £1 million with prizes ranging between £100,000 and £5,000.
Five lucky winners across Wales each won £100,000 in the June Premium Bonds draw.
The five lucky winners were Bond numbers:
- 533MZ583901 - from Bridgend and Neath Port Talbot
- 135DW673057 - Wales
- 508WZ870156 - Wales
- 141MK445773 - Cardiff
- 181YS862380 - Cardiff
Premium Bond prizes won in Wales in June
Every month two winners in the UK take home £1 million.
There are also prize values of £100,000, £50,000, £25,000, £10,000 and £5000.
Welsh Bond holders shared a total of just over £1M in the June draw.
Five bond numbers in Wales won £100,000, while another five won the £50,000 prizes.
Here is a full rundown of the winners and what prizes they were awarded:
- £100,000 - 5 Welsh winners
- £50,000 - 5
- £25,000 - 8
- £10,000 - 28
- £5000 - 52
How to find out if you've won on your Premium Bonds?
To find out if you have won a prize in June on your Premium Bonds simply visit the NS&I website.
Use the NS&I prize checker, but make sure you have your holder’s number handy as you will need that to claim your winnings.
Your holder number is either a nine or 10-digit number, or 8 digits followed by a letter.
Prize draws are conducted every month through the service.
