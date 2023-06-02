Not only was Katrina Smith, 42, from Caerphilly carrying 26 wraps and a tub of cannabis, she was also over the limit for drug driving.

Jason Howells, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court: “Through the open driver's window the police officers immediately noticed a strong smell cannabis.

“The defendant said she had smoked cannabis two hours before and she had cannabis in her handbag.”

The police recovered 34g of the class B drug from the Audi A1 car at around midnight on November 8 last year after she was stopped on Hill Street in Rhymney.

Mr Howells said the cannabis had a potential street value of £320.

MORE NEWS: Watch: Man caught slashing speed camera van's tyre

Officers also recovered drug-related messages on her mobile phone which had contacts called ‘Jackie’ asking for “3.5g on tick” and ‘Corey’ looking for £150 worth of cannabis.

Smith, of Beulah Street, Rhymney pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis with intent to supply and drug driving.

She had a previous conviction for possession of cannabis with intent to supply in 2005 when it was a class C drug.

For that offence she was sentenced to a conditional discharge.

Gareth Williams, representing Smith, said: “She lost her sister in 2020 and she says they were very, very close.

“That caused her to have a wobble and not to be able to deal with the grief of it all and she found some solace in smoking cannabis and the pre-sentence report talks about that.”

Her barrister told the court how his client had also recently lost her best friend to a brain tumour.

“She no longer takes cannabis, she says,” Mr Williams added. “She stopped doing all that.

“She understands the seriousness of the situation and ultimately she's very sorry.”

Judge Christopher Vosper KV heard how the defendant is “hard-working, has a mortgage and a supportive partner”.

Smith was sentenced to a 12-month community order and must carry out 150 hours of unpaid work.

She was banned from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay a victim surcharge.