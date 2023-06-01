Gwent Police said the animal which is pending testing was a "potential banned breed of dog" and was seized under the “dangerous dog act.”

The dog was seized in a warrant this morning by officers from Caerphilly South.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We encourage residents to report any information on banned dogs in the community.”

Numerous high-profile dog attacks have drawn a spotlight onto the issue of dangerous dogs in the town.

In November 2021, 10-year-old schoolboy Jack Lis died at a friend's house in Penyrheol, and last December 83-year-old Shirley Patrick died 17 days after being injured by a dog at her home, a few streets away from where Jack was attacked.

Jack Lis, 10, lost his life to a dog attack in 2021 (Image: Newsquest)

Jack Lis, 10, lost his life to a dog attack in 2021

In April 2023 a baby was rushed to hospital after a dog attack in Penyrheol, Caerphilly, the dog was seized by officers.

In response to these terrifying incidents the Community Council of Penyrheol, Trecenydd and Energlyn launched an initiative to deal with dog attacks.

A spokesman said: "The focus was joint working to create education materials for distribution, raising awareness of what is acceptable dog behaviour, how to report concerns to the authorities, plus directing dog owners to support from trainers, clubs and charities who provide a valuable provision in our community.

"The initiative will run through to the autumn, and it will then be reviewed."