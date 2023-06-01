The Blaina Wharf, situated on East Dock Road, which prides itself on being a ‘traditional village pub’, closed on May 9 to undergo a £210,000 investment.

The pub’s new look was unveiled to the public on May 1 as the pub opened its doors back up at 11am.

Inside the newly refurbished pub (Image: Newsquest)

The Argus had an exclusive sneak peak on Tuesday, May 30.

Kristy Walters, the general manager said: “The whole team are so excited to be back open and are looking forward to seeing our regulars.

“We have opened just in time for summer.

“The pub has undergone a total refurbishment and full modernisation with new a new bar area, new chairs, new flooring, all new lights.

“The pub needed a refurb it was starting to look tired and dated. I only worked here for ten days before it shut.

“I love the pub feel of this place, it’s separated into a pub and a restaurant with a beer garden outside.”

Ms Walters said the pub’s prices have not changed despite the refurbishment.

The refurbishment’s aim was to elevate the pub’s interior to suit all occasions, from ‘casual lunches’ to special celebrations.

The new bar area (Image: Newsquest)

Stevie Donovan, front of house, said: “I have been here for eight years and have seen the pub go from new too old to new again.

“It’s like a family working here with lovely friendly regulars.

“It really is such a nice place to work and am looking forward to showing off the pubs new look.”

At the opening local heroes Tracey Jones and Darren Rice cut the ribbon to mark the occasion.

Tracey Jones, Kirsty Walters and Darren Rice at the opening. Picture: Darren Rice

The Newport pub has a large garden near the waterfront allowing guests to drink and dine alfresco, an outdoor children’s play area and the little ones even have their own menu to choose from.

The new look (Image: Newsquest)

Owned by Marston’s the chain focuses on providing a ‘warm, timeless country pub atmosphere’.

The Otter in Newbridge, a fellow Marson's pub, recently reopened after a refurbishment.