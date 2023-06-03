Ivy Villa, in Llanbadoc near Usk, is a semi-detached four-bedroom cottage which is being marketed by Fine & Country Usk and is listed on Rightmove.

The cottage dates to the 1800s and was a bakery once upon a time; now it’s a family home which includes a swimming pool and gym, a cinema room, plus other modern features including smart lighting, smart heating, network points, and a zoned speaker system.

An oak door enters the porch which has Victorian replica floor tiling and a door to the open plan living room/dining room.

The living room boasts a feature stone chimney breast with an inset log burner on a stone hearth.

A central staircase serves as a divider for the open plan space with the dining area to the right of it.

The dining room includes French doors to the indoor swimming pool.

This room has tiled flooring, along with the heated pool – with a cover – and a gym area.

There are also bi-fold doors which lead onto the outdoor deck.

The front floor also includes a utility and data room which is accessed from the kitchen.

The kitchen boasts a beamed ceiling along with free standing units, room for an American fridge freezer, a six-burner range oven, and a pine sink unit with an inset sink.

The kitchen also has French doors onto the deck.

On the first floor is the landing, four bedrooms (including an en-suite shower room), the family bathroom, and access to the loft storeroom.

The master bedroom is “beautifully light” with a feature glass wall plus French doors onto a flat roof seating area.

It benefits from an en-suite with a decorative tiled shower cubicle with mixer shower, along with a toilet and sink.

Bedrooms two and three are double with fitted carpet, ceiling spotlights, and front facing double glazed windows.

The fourth bedroom is currently used as a cinema room but could be used as a bedroom with the installation of a Velux window.

The bathroom boasts a “large” corner bath with a side screen and a shower over it, along with the usual amenities.



To the side of the property double gates lead to a Cotswold stone driveway with a hedgerow to one side partially obscuring the LPG tank.

Meanwhile, the back garden is mainly flat lawn along with a large decked area.

A central path leads off the deck to a second decked area and a stone summerhouse which includes a small bar.

It has tiled floor, exposed stone walls, and windows to the front and the side.

There is also a garden shed which houses the pump for the swimming pool and an outside tap.

Check out the full listing online at: bit.ly/43CMbfi