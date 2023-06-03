THIS HISTORICAL cottage boasts period features but has modern additions including an indoor pool.

Ivy Villa, in Llanbadoc near Usk, is a semi-detached four-bedroom cottage which is being marketed by Fine & Country Usk and is listed on Rightmove.

South Wales Argus: Front of the property

The cottage dates to the 1800s and was a bakery once upon a time; now it’s a family home which includes a swimming pool and gym, a cinema room, plus other modern features including smart lighting, smart heating, network points, and a zoned speaker system.

South Wales Argus: Ivy Villa near Usk

An oak door enters the porch which has Victorian replica floor tiling and a door to the open plan living room/dining room.

The living room boasts a feature stone chimney breast with an inset log burner on a stone hearth.

South Wales Argus: Living room which includes a fireplace

A central staircase serves as a divider for the open plan space with the dining area to the right of it.

The dining room includes French doors to the indoor swimming pool.

South Wales Argus: Dining area

This room has tiled flooring, along with the heated pool – with a cover – and a gym area.

South Wales Argus: Indoor pool

There are also bi-fold doors which lead onto the outdoor deck.

South Wales Argus: Indoor pool and gym

The front floor also includes a utility and data room which is accessed from the kitchen.

The kitchen boasts a beamed ceiling along with free standing units, room for an American fridge freezer, a six-burner range oven, and a pine sink unit with an inset sink.

South Wales Argus: Kitchen with beamed ceiling

The kitchen also has French doors onto the deck.

South Wales Argus: Kitchen

On the first floor is the landing, four bedrooms (including an en-suite shower room), the family bathroom, and access to the loft storeroom.

South Wales Argus: Upstairs

The master bedroom is “beautifully light” with a feature glass wall plus French doors onto a flat roof seating area.

South Wales Argus: The master bedroom

South Wales Argus: Glass wall and French doors in the master bedroom

It benefits from an en-suite with a decorative tiled shower cubicle with mixer shower, along with a toilet and sink.

South Wales Argus: En-suite shower room

Bedrooms two and three are double with fitted carpet, ceiling spotlights, and front facing double glazed windows.

South Wales Argus: Bedroom

South Wales Argus: Bedroom

The fourth bedroom is currently used as a cinema room but could be used as a bedroom with the installation of a Velux window.

South Wales Argus: Cinema room

The bathroom boasts a “large” corner bath with a side screen and a shower over it, along with the usual amenities.

South Wales Argus: Family bathroom
To the side of the property double gates lead to a Cotswold stone driveway with a hedgerow to one side partially obscuring the LPG tank.

Meanwhile, the back garden is mainly flat lawn along with a large decked area.

South Wales Argus: Flat lawn in the garden

South Wales Argus: Back garden

South Wales Argus: There is lawn and deck

A central path leads off the deck to a second decked area and a stone summerhouse which includes a small bar.

South Wales Argus: Stone summerhouse

It has tiled floor, exposed stone walls, and windows to the front and the side.

South Wales Argus: Summerhouse interior

There is also a garden shed which houses the pump for the swimming pool and an outside tap.

Check out the full listing online at: bit.ly/43CMbfi