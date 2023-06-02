Luke Jones, 31, of Queen Victoria Street, Tredegar also denied sexual communication with a child.

The prosecution claims the alleged offences took place in Caerphilly county in April.

He is due to go on trial on November 13.

Jones was remanded in custody after he appeared at Cardiff Crown Court.

The defendant was represented by Harry Baker and the prosecution by Ffion Tomos.