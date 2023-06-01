Are you one of those people that walks into a Subway and can't decide what to order?

Well, now you don't have to decide, with the new Series Menu the decision has been made for you.

You can still create your own sub, but for those that are a little more indecisive, the 15 new options available are the way to go.

The new menu even comes with Subway's first all-day breakfast sub.

Introducing a new way to Subway 👀⁰⁰Make your usual, or take one of our new chef-creations.⁰⁰So, what you ordering?👇⁰⁰#SubwaySeries pic.twitter.com/YqdG4GwVZp — Subway® UK (@SubwayUK) May 31, 2023

Marketing Director for Subway UK and Ireland, Kirstey Elston, said: “There are two types of people - those that like to create and those that like to pick a creation.

"The launch of our Subway Series menu marks the start of a new way to order in our restaurants across the UK & Ireland, so you can make a quick choice from one of our new chef-inspired creations.

“The brand-new 15 mouth-watering signature Subs, SubMelts, Wraps and Salads make it even easier for our guests to enjoy Subway – but fear not, for those fans that have their own unique orders they love, ‘create your own’ is still available in all our restaurants and online too!”

What are the 15 new options on Subway's new Series Menu?





The 15 all-new signature chef-inspired Subs, SubMelt®s, Wraps and Salads include on Subway's Series Menu are:

Subs:

The Baller - A new take on the popular meatball classic! Includes Subway’s new-recipe pork & beef meatballs, marinara sauce, Monterey Jack cheddar, peppers, pepperoni and crispy onions.

- A new take on the popular meatball classic! Includes Subway’s new-recipe pork & beef meatballs, marinara sauce, Monterey Jack cheddar, peppers, pepperoni and crispy onions. Notorious B.M.T. - Layers of tasty ham, pepperoni and salami, with Monterey Jack cheddar, fresh lettuce, tomatoes, crunchy cucumber and red onions. Covered in Subway’s famous chipotle Southwest sauce.

- Layers of tasty ham, pepperoni and salami, with Monterey Jack cheddar, fresh lettuce, tomatoes, crunchy cucumber and red onions. Covered in Subway’s famous chipotle Southwest sauce. Tex Mexan - Chicken breast strips, grated mozzarella, cheddar, and - for an added crunch - Doritos! On top, there’s tangy tomato salsa, peppers, sweetcorn and a new, X-spicy chipotle Southwest sauce.

- Chicken breast strips, grated mozzarella, cheddar, and - for an added crunch - Doritos! On top, there’s tangy tomato salsa, peppers, sweetcorn and a new, X-spicy chipotle Southwest sauce. Big Bombay - A Sub with double the flavour! Double sauces (sweet onion and garlic & herb) and double American-style cheese, all layered on top of marinated chicken tikka, peppers, red onions and lettuce.

- A Sub with double the flavour! Double sauces (sweet onion and garlic & herb) and double American-style cheese, all layered on top of marinated chicken tikka, peppers, red onions and lettuce. Great Caesar - Chicken breast and smoked streaky bacon, covered with double American-style cheese, lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes and onions. Topped off with Caesar sauce.

- Chicken breast and smoked streaky bacon, covered with double American-style cheese, lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes and onions. Topped off with Caesar sauce. Big Breakwich – Introducing the first of its kind: an all-day breakfast sub! Includes streaky bacon and a Lincolnshire sausage patty accompanied by crispy hash browns, poached eggs, double American-style cheese, and ketchup.

Subway has introduced its first all day breakfast sub. (Image: Taylor Herring/Subway)

Meatless Philly (V) - Created in partnership with the Vegetarian Butcher, the Meatless Philly is packed with plant-based steak, double American- style cheese, Subway’s flavourful teriyaki sauce, red onions, and peppers.

SubMelts:

Big Cheese-Steak - Philly-style steak strips, topped with mozzarella, American-style cheese, caramelised red onions, fresh peppers and chipotle Southwest sauce.

- Philly-style steak strips, topped with mozzarella, American-style cheese, caramelised red onions, fresh peppers and chipotle Southwest sauce. Tuna Kahuna – Tuna mayonnaise with melted mozzarella and American-style cheese, topped with caramelised red onions, peppers, sweet onion sauce and black pepper.

– Tuna mayonnaise with melted mozzarella and American-style cheese, topped with caramelised red onions, peppers, sweet onion sauce and black pepper. Supremo (V) - This vegetarian SubMelt comes loaded with slices of mozzarella, American-style cheese, basil pesto, marinara sauce, peppers and black pepper.

- This vegetarian SubMelt comes loaded with slices of mozzarella, American-style cheese, basil pesto, marinara sauce, peppers and black pepper. Pizziola - Smoky pepperoni, ham, salami, creamy mozzarella, American-style cheese and a mixture of peppers, red onions, and marinara sauce.

Which of the new options takes your fancy? (Image: Taylor Herring/Subway)

Wraps & Salads:

Rockin’ Moroccan (VE) Wrap - Spiced plant patty, sweet onion and garlic and herb sauces, onions, lettuce, cucumber, and peppers, finished with marinara sauce wrapped up in a toasted tortilla wrap.

- Spiced plant patty, sweet onion and garlic and herb sauces, onions, lettuce, cucumber, and peppers, finished with marinara sauce wrapped up in a toasted tortilla wrap. Emperor Wrap – Chicken strips, sweet onion and teriyaki sauces, with onions, lettuce, cucumber and peppers served in a toasted tortilla wrap.

– Chicken strips, sweet onion and teriyaki sauces, with onions, lettuce, cucumber and peppers served in a toasted tortilla wrap. Great Goddess Salad - Tender chicken breast and basil pesto, sitting on a bed of lettuce, cucumber, fresh tomatoes and peppers - topped with grated mozzarella & cheddar cheese.

- Tender chicken breast and basil pesto, sitting on a bed of lettuce, cucumber, fresh tomatoes and peppers - topped with grated mozzarella & cheddar cheese. Fine Catch Salad – Inspired by the classic French niçoise, this crispy lettuce salad is topped with tuna mayonnaise, poached eggs, black olives, lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, peppers and finished with a twist of black pepper.

The Subs and SubMelts on the Series Menu are available with your choice of bread and one substitution of veggies or sauces throughout the range.

All Series options can be ordered as part of a Meal Deal, including a regular drink and crisps or a cookie of your choice.