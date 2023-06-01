POLICE in Newport have toasted a "successful" drugs bust which targeted a cannabis factory.
Officers found the growing operation in the Bettws area of the city and dismantled it on Wednesday, Gwent Police said.
Neighbourhood officers took part in the raid, in which police said they seized cannabis plants, electrical equipment and drug paraphernalia.
"A successful result in reducing illegal drugs in the community," Gwent Police's Newport officers' team said on Twitter following the raid.
Cannabis is a Class-B illegal drug, and its production or cultivation is a criminal offence.
Depending on the amounts grown, punishments for offenders range from a fine to a lengthy prison sentence of up to 14 years.
