A police cordon was put in place in Newport after reports of a suspicious device in the woodlands.

The force received a call around 3pm on Wednesday, May 31, reporting that a suspicious device had been found in a wooded area near Home Farm Crescent, Newport.

Officers attended and a police cordon was put in place while officers liaised with the Explosive Ordnance Division.

Following examination, the object was confirmed as a motorcycle hub cap.