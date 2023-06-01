A police cordon was put in place in Newport after reports of a suspicious device in the woodlands.
The force received a call around 3pm on Wednesday, May 31, reporting that a suspicious device had been found in a wooded area near Home Farm Crescent, Newport.
Officers attended and a police cordon was put in place while officers liaised with the Explosive Ordnance Division.
Following examination, the object was confirmed as a motorcycle hub cap.
