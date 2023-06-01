She also became a member of the NFWI Board of Trustees for England, Wales and the Islands for two years.

Jill joined Llandogo WI in Monmouthshire when she moved into the village in 2007 following the death of her husband.

Knowing nobody in the village she attended her first WI meeting and found a group of enthusiastic women who were only too keen to welcome her as a new member.

Jill was and still is an active member of Llandogo WI, taking on the roles of programme secretary, secretary, treasurer and president at various times.

When, as a WI Adviser, she opened a new WI in nearby Chepstow, she became a dual member there also.

She said: “The WI has so much to offer all women, not only fun and friendship, but the opportunity to get involved in issues which matter and make a difference to the lives of all women.”

At Federation level, Jill has also been involved in a Gwent Federation Walking Netball Group, has served as a member of all the sub-committees and has served as chairman of both the Public Affairs and Membership Committees, as well as being a WI Adviser.

She has been a Trustee of Gwent Federation of Women’s Institutes and served as chairman for four years from 2019. She has also served as vice chairman of the Federations of Wales Committee.

Jill has been a trustee of the pension fund of a national charity for many years, working for some of that time as a human resources business partner.

She has served as a churchwarden for 15 years and is also a member of U3A.

A member of the Wye Valley Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty volunteers for many years and interested in conserving and protecting the local environment, she has often been seen laying hedges, preserving footpaths, tackling Himalayan Balsam or re-building the odd dry stone wall or two.

She said: “I am looking forward to my new role and the opportunity to help the WI and its members to move forward and redefine themselves post-Covid.

"WIs and their members worked so hard during the period of lockdown and we now need to channel that drive and enthusiasm to ensure that WI remains a bold, growing, inclusive and flexible organisation, as relevant to women in the future as it has been in the past.”