The FSA is an independent government department which aims to protect public health - which includes inspecting food businesses and giving them food hygiene ratings.

Five is the highest rating, while a one rating means a business requires "major improvement" while a zero rating means "urgent improvement" is necessary.

Here we look at which businesses in Blaenau Gwent are currently (at the time of this article's publication) rated zero or one based on their latest inspection...

Gourmet House (Ebbw Vale)

Gourmet House on Mount Pleasant Road is a Chinese takeaway which was last inspected on December 12, 2022, and given a zero rating.

Management of food safety: urgent improvement necessary;

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: major improvement necessary;

Management of food safety: improvement necessary.

The Level Inn (Ebbw Vale)

The Level Inn on Bridge Street is a small hotel which was last inspected on October 27, 2022, and given a zero rating.

Management of food safety: urgent improvement necessary;

Hygienic food handling: major improvement necessary;

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: generally satisfactory.

Gourmet House (Abertillery)

Gourmet House on Tillery Street is a Chinese takeaway which was last inspected on July 27, 2022, and given a one rating.

Management of food safety: major improvement necessary;

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and buildings: improvement necessary;

Hygienic food handling: generally satisfactory.

Joe’s Fish Bar (Ebbw Vale)

Joe’s Fish Bar on Marine Street was last inspected on April 13, 2023, and given a one rating.

Management of food safety: major improvement necessary;

Hygienic food handling: generally satisfactory;

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: good.

Oriental Kitchen (Abertillery)

Oriental Kitchen on Church Street is a Chinese takeaway which was last inspected on March 31, 2023, and given a one rating.

Management of food safety: major improvement necessary;

Hygienic food handling: improvement necessary;

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: improvement necessary.

Kim’s Kitchen (Ebbw Vale)

Kim’s Kitchen on Bethcar Street is a Chinese takeaway which was last inspected on March 23, 2023, and given a one rating.

Management of food safety: major improvement necessary;

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: improvement necessary;

Management of food safety: generally satisfactory.

Abertillery Fish Bar (Abertillery)

Abertillery Fish Bar on Carmel Street was last inspected on March 15, 2023, and given a one rating.

Management of food safety: major improvement necessary;

Hygienic food handling: major improvement necessary;

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: improvement necessary.

N Joy Pizza (Abertillery)

N Joy Pizza on Alma Street was last inspected on March 3, 2023, and given a one rating.

Management of food safety: major improvement necessary;

Hygienic food handling: improvement necessary;

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and buildings: generally satisfactory.

Chilton Place (Brynmawr)

Chilton Place is a care home which was last inspected by Food Standards Agency on January 23, 2023, and given a one rating.

Management of food safety: urgent improvement necessary;

Hygienic food handling: improvement necessary

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: improvement necessary.

Care Inspectorate inspected the establishment in May 2023 with the report available here.

Fresh N Fruity (Ebbw Vale)

Fresh N Fruity on Bethcar Street is a greengrocer which was last inspected on October 24, 2022, and given a one rating.

Management of food safety: major improvement necessary;

Hygienic food handling: good;

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: good.

The Brynmawr branch of Fresh N Fruity currently has a four rating.

Nisa Stores

Nisa Stores on Walters Avenue was last inspected on October 25, 2022, and given a one rating.

Management of food safety: major improvement necessary;

Hygienic food handling: improvement necessary;

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and buildings: generally satisfactory.

The business owner has replied to the report claiming the conditions were “not typical of the normal conditions” maintained there and stated that since the inspection:

The establishment has been thoroughly cleaned and renovated;

A new management system has been implemented with staff given additional training.

The Commercial Inn (Abertillery)

The Commercial Inn (or Commercial Hotel) is a bar and nightclub which was last inspected on April 22, 2022 and given a one rating.

Management of food safety: major improvement necessary;

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: improvement necessary;

Hygienic food handling: very good.

Tredegar Balti House (Tredegar)

Tredegar Balti House is an Indian takeaway which was last inspected on October 24, 2022, and given a one rating.

Management of food safety: urgent improvement necessary;

Hygienic food handling: improvement necessary;

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: generally satisfactory.

Sandra’s Coffee Shop (Abertillery)

Sandra’s Coffee Shop is a café which was last inspected on December 7, 2022, and given a one rating.

Management of food safety: major improvement necessary;

Hygienic food handling: improvement necessary;

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: improvement necessary.

Premier Store (Abertillery)

The Victoria Street Premier Store was last inspected on January 18, 2022, and given a one rating.

Management of food safety: major improvement necessary;

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: generally satisfactory;

Hygienic food handling: very good.

Nantyglo Stores (Brynmawr)

Nantglo Stores was last inspected on January 11, 2022, and given a one rating.

Management of food safety: major improvement necessary;

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: generally satisfactory;

Hygienic food handling: very good.

Bargain Beer (Ebbw Vale)

Bargain Beer is an off license which was last inspected on July 1, 2022, and given a one rating.

Management of food safety: major improvement necessary;

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: generally satisfactory;

Hygienic food handling: generally satisfactory.

Ashvale Stores Ltd (Tredegar)

Ashvale Stores was last inspected on October 5, 2021, and given a one rating.